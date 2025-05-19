K’taka govt to celebrate two years in office tomorrow, to distribute 1 crore land ownership documents

Vijayanagara, May 19 The Karnataka government is all set to host the mega event to celebrate the completion of two years in office in the state by distributing land ownership records to over 1 crore people.

The mega event is scheduled to be held at Hospet town in Vijayanagara district, located in the north Karnataka region, on Tuesday (May 20). The event is called the 'Sadhana Samavesha'.

The party will also unveil the statue of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will attend the event.

Speaking to the media after reviewing preparations for the upcoming progress convention in Hosapet, Vijayanagara, being held to mark the Congress government’s two-year milestone, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar said: “The state government is not merely celebrating two years in office. Through the 'Land Guarantee' scheme, we are working to repay our debt to the people by providing land ownership documents to over one crore citizens.”

Shivakumar said that Opposition MLAs have also been invited respectfully. The Chief Minister has personally invited opposition leaders. Indira Gandhi once gave a speech on this sacred land, and now a statue of hers, built by our district in-charge minister, will also be unveiled.

“Every individual wishes to own the land they reside on. For years, many Scheduled Castes, backward classes, and landless people have built homes on unregistered land and faced hardships. Our government has provided a solution to this. The BJP government once organised a programme in Kalaburagi claiming they would provide land documents after spending Rs 20 crore, but failed to implement it due to the lack of planning,” he claimed.

Shivakumar emphasised that the land under revenue or private ownership, up to 4,000 feet, where people have been residing for years, has now been taken over by the government. The Tehsildar will become the legal owner, and through the sub-registrar's office, this land will be transferred to the people free of cost.

"A total of 1.11 crore property records have been prepared, and the respective Tehsildars will distribute them. This land cannot be sold for 15 years after registration. The Tehsildars will register the property and hand over the ownership to the beneficiaries. The accounts will also be updated in coordination with the PDO department, and the required fees have been deferred,” Shivakumar announced.

Vijayanagara district has been made free of land disputes, and 79,000 farmers have been issued podi (land survey) records. This is a new model for the entire country. Our government is not hosting these events just to celebrate two years, he added.

