K'taka govt to establish third-largest Biodiversity Park in Bengaluru; to be named after Basavanna

Bengaluru, Jan 3 Minister for Forests Eshwar Khandre announced that the Cabinet has approved the establishment of a 153.39-acre Biodiversity Park named after Vishwaguru Basavanna at a cost of Rs 250 crore.

He made the announcement while addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting late on Friday.

“Bengaluru is known as the Garden City. Lalbagh Botanical Garden was established in 1760 across about 240 acres, and Cubbon Park was developed in 1870 on 197 acres in the city. After Lalbagh and Cubbon Park, no large gardens have been established in Bengaluru,” he said.

He said people need lung space as Bengaluru is increasingly turning into a concrete jungle. “Bengaluru should not become another gas chamber. Establishing a large park in the city has been an unfulfilled dream of nature lovers for the past one-and-a-half centuries,” he said.

Minister Khandre said that 153 acres of land in Madappanahalli near Yelahanka, in the Bengaluru North area, under the Karnataka Development Corporation, has now been allotted for the project.

“At present, eucalyptus and acacia trees are grown there. After visiting the site, the thought of establishing a Biodiversity Park crossed my mind. I made efforts for nearly a year. The land was taken back, and a detailed project report for developing a Biodiversity Park over 153.39 acres was prepared and presented before the Cabinet,” he said.

The total cost of the project is Rs 250 crore, of which the Cabinet has approved Rs 50 crore for the first phase. “In this large Biodiversity Park, medicinal plants will be grown. A bird sanctuary, interpretation centre and tree park will also be established. For the benefit of children and students, various species of trees will be planted, and information boards displaying their names and benefits will be installed,” he said.

He said the park has been divided into five zones and it has been decided to utilise CSR funds from various companies, with several firms already coming forward. “Shivaram Karanth Layout is located nearby, and the population in this area may soon reach 2 to 2.5 lakh. The park will come up in Bengaluru Urban district. After becoming a minister, this has been my dream project, and I thank the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and my Cabinet colleagues for approving the proposal,” he stated.

The project is planned to be completed over three years. “In the first phase, works worth Rs 50 crore will be completed. The remaining stages will also be taken up simultaneously,” he added.

