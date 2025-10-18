K'taka govt to hold meetings with IT firms to resolve grievances: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Oct 18 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Saturday that the state government will hold meetings with IT and biotechnology companies and listen to their grievances.

"In the coming days, along with the Karnataka's IT and Industries Minister Priyank Kharge, I will separately hold meetings with IT and biotechnology companies and listen to their problems. For those who criticise us, our work itself will be the answer. We will continue to do our job without worrying about criticism. The God and the people have blessed us, and we will serve them," Shivakumar added.

Speaking to the media at Venkayya Eco Park in the K.R. Puram assembly constituency of Bengaluru during the "Bengaluru Nadige" (Walk in Bengaluru) campaign as part of a "Dialogue with Citizens", the Deputy Chief Minister said while reacting to a query over the allegations of lack of development in the city.

"People may say what they want. But to ensure that the taxpayers money is spent on their development, we have created separate municipal bodies," he added.

When asked about Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's recent statement that she is ready to take up the development of 10 to 15 roads in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, "I am very happy. Let her choose whichever roads she wishes to develop. She has not discussed this matter with us yet. If she comes forward and discusses it, we will extend full cooperation."

The Deputy Chief Minister added, "The newly formed five municipal bodies will create history in the development of Bengaluru. From Bengaluru city, Rs 6,000 crore is being collected as tax revenue, of which Bengaluru East Municipal Corporation contributes Rs 1,600 crore. Earlier, this tax amount was shared across all regions. Now, taxes collected from each area will be spent in the same area."

"In the K.R. Puram area, cases of road encroachment have increased. Some people have constructed illegal buildings across four or five plots. In the coming days, buildings constructed illegally will be demolished as per the directions of the Supreme Court," he said.

"A temporary exemption has been given from obtaining occupancy certificates and completion certificates for 30×40 sites. This is only a temporary relief. Henceforth, everyone must get their building plans approved. Constructing more floors than permitted on small plots, or building houses without leaving setbacks and crowding them closely together, will not be allowed," he added.

"This region has been sanctioned as a national highway along with flyovers and metro facilities, and a tunnel road will also be provided. I have walked through this area and held discussions with hundreds of residents. I may not be right 100 per cent of the time, but I am making a sincere effort. I thank the local MLAs, former MLAs, former MPs, senior leaders, former corporators, and resident associations who have supported this programme. The government and Bangalore Development Authority are committed to acting on their suggestions and providing solutions," Shivakumar said.

"Complaints and grievances raised by the people during the 'Walk in the Park' will be addressed promptly. If the enthusiasm of Congress workers has caused inconvenience to the public, I apologise. I will meet Congress workers separately at another time. This programme is mainly to give more opportunity to citizens. Those who could not share their grievances with me today can contact the '1533' helpline and submit their complaints," he added.

"The grievances raised here have been recorded by the media. Those who shared their issues with me have had their complaints and phone numbers noted down. Our officers will resolve these issues and call them back. We will also inform them about how the problems were addressed. As per the law, we will provide solutions and take up necessary development works," Shivakumar said.

