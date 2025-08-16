K’taka govt to take up fresh survey to make Devadasi rehabilitation programme more effective

Bengaluru, Aug 16 Karnataka government on Saturday announced a fresh survey from September to make the Devadasi rehabilitation programme more effective in the state.

The announcement was made at the State Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes Development Council meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha.

Addressing the meeting, CM Siddaramaiah stated, "To make the Devadasi rehabilitation programme more effective, a fresh survey will be carried out starting from the first week of September. The Devadasi system has already been banned, and strict measures must be taken to ensure that it does not continue under any circumstances."

"The law will be suitably amended to completely eradicate the Devadasi practice. Parents and others forcing girls into the system will face stringent punishment. The Social Welfare Department and the Women and Child Welfare Department must work in coordination," he instructed.

“If the Devadasi system is still alive today, it is a matter of shame for all of us,” CM Siddaramaiah said.

The centuries-old practice of dedication of women to Hindu temples as Devadasis has been banned in the State since 1982, when the Karnataka Devadasis (Prohibition of Dedication) Act was enacted.

Subsequently, the government conducted surveys in 1993-1994 and 2007-2008, when 22,873 and 46,660 Devadasis, respectively, were identified.

Siddaramaiah further said that last year, Rs 38,793 crore was released for Scheduled castes Sub Plan and Tribal -Sub Allocation (SCSP/TSP) welfare programmes, of which Rs 38,717 crore was spent, achieving 97 per cent progress. However, the central government has not released the Rs 880 crore grant due.

The Chief Minister instructed that steps be taken to ensure its release.

He said that, as it has been 10 years since the implementation of the SCSP/TSP Act, a review of its progress was conducted by the Institute of Social and Economic Change (ISEC). A study was carried out in 39 taluks with a high SC/ST population. The survey considered parameters like education, health, standard of living, and poverty eradication. During this period, the annual development fund release achieved an average growth of 9.6 per cent. Compared to other states, Karnataka has clearly been at the forefront in many indicators over the past 10 years.

The Act mandates that at least 24.1 per cent of funds must be allocated each year. However, in 2019-20, less than the stipulated percentage was released. Since the implementation of the Act, a total of Rs 2.97 lakh crore has been spent. The CM directed that a review be conducted to ensure proper implementation of these schemes.

Siddaramaiah said that the purpose of the Act is to allocate budget proportionate to population and improve social and economic conditions, living standards, and housing. Under no circumstances should the intent of the Act be undermined. Departments must prepare proper action plans and work systematically to improve the social, economic, and educational conditions of SC/ST communities. Implementing departments must show commitment. Expected changes have not been achieved in the past 10 years.

Under various welfare schemes, banks must ensure the timely provision of financial assistance. Action should be taken against banks showing delays in providing loans. Government schemes must reach 100 per cent of the SC/ST population, he directed.

This year, Rs 42,017.51 crore has been allocated. Departments must prepare action plans promptly and ensure effective implementation so that not a single rupee remains unspent. Achieving 100 per cent progress is mandatory. Action as per the law must be taken against negligent officers, Siddaramaiah instructed.

Proper programmes must also be designed to improve the living standards of marginalised communities, such as Devadasis and sanitation workers. If the programmes fail to be successfully implemented, the objectives of the Constitution cannot be realised, he underlined.

Siddaramaiah remarked that in the history of Karnataka, Rs 2.97 lakh crore has been spent so far on welfare schemes for SC/STs. Yet, if social, economic, and educational standards have not improved, it is a matter of disgrace.

“Last year, Rs 1,086 crore was released for SCSP/TSP housing schemes. Steps must be taken to ensure housing facilities are provided to every eligible SC/ST beneficiary,” said Siddaramaiah.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Ministers Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Priyanka Kharge, Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, Satish Jarkiholi, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, and senior officials were present.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Minister of Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa stated, "It was a state-level meeting of SC/ST action plan approval headed by the CM. We assessed all programmes. Today, CM instructed that further programmes should be implemented successfully."

On the BJP's allegation of misusing the SC/ST fund, Minister Mahadevappa said those who are alleging misuse of this fund in guarantee schemes themselves are members of the assembly and council when this act was passed in the Belagavi winter assembly session.

