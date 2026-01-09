K’taka govt to urge Kerala Guv to withhold assent to language bill, may lead delegation to Prez

Bengaluru, Jan 9 Opposing the Malayalam Language Bill-2025 passed by the Kerala legislature, the Congress-led Karnataka government on Friday said it would urge the Kerala Governor not to grant assent to the Bill.

The government is also considering taking a delegation to the President to stop the Kerala government from implementing the Bill, which it says is against the interests of Kannada-speaking children in border regions.

Speaking to the media, Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi said the Kerala government has passed the Malayalam Language Bill–2025 and sent it to the Governor for assent.

“This Bill will create problems for Kannada-speaking people in the border districts. In the border region, especially in Kasaragod district, about seven lakh Kannada-speaking people live, and 210 Kannada-medium schools are functioning there,” he said.

“This Bill will create serious difficulties for Kannada-speaking people. As per Article 350B of the Constitution, the President should appoint an officer and obtain a comprehensive report from Kasaragod in Kerala. The authorities should also seek the opinions of both the Kerala and Karnataka governments. People living along the Karnataka–Kerala border should not be subjected to injustice,” Tangadagi said.

“We will not allow injustice to be done to our people in the Kerala region. In this context, we appeal to the Governor of Kerala not to grant assent to this Bill. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also posted a message on X regarding this issue,” he added.

“I will bring this matter to the notice of the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister. We will form a delegation and meet the President of India. After discussions, we will take further steps. We will not allow injustice to happen to Kannada-speaking people or to the state. We will not tolerate it,” Tangadagi said.

He further stated that the Karnataka Border Area Development Authority has already written to the Kerala Chief Minister on the issue. “The office-bearers have also met the Governor and submitted a memorandum in this regard,” he said.

“The hearts and minds of the people of Kasaragod beat for the Kannada language. The Bill proposed by the Kerala government is inappropriate. Earlier, a Karnataka government delegation had met the Kerala Governor and explained the concerns of Kannada-speaking people in the border district. The proposed Bill is likely to cause hardship to Kannada-speaking people,” he added.

A row has erupted between Karnataka and Kerala over the Malayalam Language Bill–2025 mooted by the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government. The move has been criticised by both the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP in Karnataka.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressing his displeasure, stating that the proposed Malayalam Language Bill–2025, mandating Malayalam as the first language even in Kannada-medium schools in Kerala, strikes at the heart of linguistic freedom and the lived reality of Kerala’s border districts, especially Kasaragod.

Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi said Kasaragod district in Kerala has a majority Kannada-speaking population and that more than 70 per cent of the people speak Kannada. “Our government should strongly protest this move,” he said.

Reacting to the development, former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai said in Hubballi on Friday that the Karnataka government was running the administration as per the orders of the Kerala government.

“The government must take steps to protect the interests of Kannada children,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor