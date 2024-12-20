K'taka govt tortured BJP MLC Ravi: Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru, Dec 20 BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai accused the Congress government in Karnataka of torturing MLC C. T. Ravi, who allegedly made an inappropriate statement in the Legislative Council.

Bommai further demanded an inquiry to uncover the truth about whether Ravi made such a statement.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, he said: "We are speaking justly, and we have not opposed any investigation. Reaching any conclusion without an inquiry or investigation is wrong."

The MP said: "In earlier incidents within Vidhana Soudha, no one was taken to a police station. A committee was formed within the legislature, and action was taken based on its report. But here, Ravi was suddenly arrested, taken to the police station, and driven around all night. Under which law is such action permissible?"

Slamming the state government, the former CM said, "Governance in Karnataka has gone astray. A police Raj is prevailing, with police being misused in every matter. Multiple SITs are being formed to target opposition leaders and conduct various investigations."

"Even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is mired in corruption, and investigations are underway against him. Amidst all this, police misuse has extended to the Vidhana Soudha," Bommai said.

He said arresting Ravi without any investigation and how he was treated is unacceptable.

Such cases require issuing a show-cause notice, conducting an inquiry, and taking action based on evidence.

"In many cases, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) labs examine videos and audio. However, in this case, none of that was done. Within two hours of a complaint, Ravi was arrested, taken to the Khanapur Police Station, and subjected to mental and physical torture," he said.

"There are laws and procedures, but none has been followed. The police have violated the law, acting under political influence. The Chief Minister must take serious note of this. Such oppressive and repressive actions cannot last long in the face of public power. If this continues, difficult times are not far off for the government," Bommai warned.

