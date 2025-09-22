K'taka govt unveils Rs 1,000 crore LEAP programme to facilitate innovation across state

Bengaluru, Sep 22 The government of Karnataka has unveiled a Rs 1,000-crore Local Economy Accelerator Programme (LEAP) to drive innovation across the state and catalyse growth beyond Bengaluru.

According to an official statement from the Department of Electronics, IT, and BT on Monday, the programme aims to foster innovation, create five lakh jobs, and build robust startup ecosystems across Karnataka beyond Bengaluru.

The Department of Electronics, IT, and BT, elaborated on its Local Economy Accelerator Programme (LEAP), with an ambitious outlay of Rs 1,000 crore over five years.

While Bengaluru is a globally celebrated technology hub, ranking number 10 worldwide in the StartupBlink 2025 index and number 14 globally in the Startup Genome 2025 report. LEAP as an initiative is about holistic, statewide development, the statement said.

LEAP is conceived as the primary engine to unlock the immense untapped potential in clusters like Mysuru-Chamarajanagar, Mangaluru-Udupi, Hubbali-Belagavi-Dharwad, Tumkur, Kalaburagi, and Shivamogga, transforming them into self-sustaining and globally competitive innovation hubs.

Priyank Kharge, Minister for Electronics, IT and BT, and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, stated: “LEAP is our commitment to ensuring that the fruits of innovation are shared across Karnataka. While Bengaluru is a global powerhouse, the state's true potential will be unlocked when we empower entrepreneurs in Mysuru, Hubbali, and Kalaburagi.

"This Rs 1,000 crore programme is more than an investment in innovation; it's an investment in a balanced, equitable, and resilient economic future for the entire state, aiming to create 5 lakh jobs and position Karnataka as a diversified global technology leader.”

Ekroop Caur, Secretary to the Government, Department of Electronics, IT, BT, and S&T, highlighted the programme's strategic design.

“The LEAP initiative is a meticulously designed framework that provides end-to-end support for our innovators. From fostering an entrepreneurial spirit in schools with the Startup Foundry to providing deep-tech startups with grant-in-aid through ELEVATE NXT, we are building a robust, interconnected ecosystem. LEAP institutionalises our 'Beyond Bengaluru' vision, creating the necessary infrastructure and support systems to ensure sustainable growth and long-term success for our emerging tech clusters.”

The Department of Electronics, IT, and BT notified the Call for Proposals for the establishment of Innovation Labs under LEAP on September 18, 2025. Further announcements confirming the launch of key initiatives like Hackathons, Bootcamps, and the Creation of Centres of Excellence are expected shortly.

LEAP is a transformative step towards building a future-ready Karnataka, ensuring that innovation and opportunity flourish in every corner of the state, the statement said.

