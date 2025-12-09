K'taka govt unveils world’s 2nd-largest Khadi Tricolour at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 9 The world’s second-largest Khadi Tricolour installed on the western steps of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Karnataka's Belagavi was unveiled on Tuesday, said the Chief Minister's Office.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, after unveiling the flag, said that the Indian Tricolour is not merely a Khadi cloth, but a symbol of the nation’s pride and self-respect.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister congratulated Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, who took the initiative possible, and also the family of Vinod Kumar Revappa Bammanna from Kamalapur in Kalaburagi district, who contributed the flag.

"During the freedom struggle, the Tricolour was adopted. It is not just a piece of Khadi fabric -- it embodies India’s pride and self-respect. The flag includes three colours and the Ashoka Chakra. The saffron, white and green colours represent national self-respect, economic strength, sacrifice, peace, and convey a message of patriotism," the CM said.

White represents peace and truth, while green signifies prosperity. The Ashoka Chakra symbolises the nation’s progress and the creation of equal opportunities for all, he explained.

“We must view our national flag with respect and pride. Every citizen must cultivate patriotism. On this occasion, it is important to remember those who sacrificed and fought for the nation. Under Mahatma Gandhi’s leadership, the freedom movement was carried out. Gandhi also chaired the Congress session held in Belagavi. As it has been 100 years since that event, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi has been installed beside Suvarna Soudha,” he said.

“We must all be patriots. India is home to many castes and religions. It is essential that we all remain secular. Human beings must love each other instead of harbouring hatred. Only then can a just society be built. Otherwise, it will be difficult to build a secular nation,” he remarked.

“It has been 79 years since Independence. We must introspect on how far we have progressed in terms of brotherhood, patriotism, and human values in our society. Without these, it is not possible to live as true human beings. This spirit must grow among all students and youth,” he said.

“We are ensuring that Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s Preamble to the Constitution is read in schools and colleges. This is why we are organising such historic programmes,” the Chief Minister said, expressing gratitude to Vinod Kumar Revappa Bammanna for donating the national flag.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar praised the initiative, stating that displaying the massive Tricolour at Suvarna Soudha sends a strong message of patriotism to future generations.

He was speaking on Tuesday at the unveiling ceremony of the giant national flag installed on the grand steps of Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi.

“Congratulations to Speaker Khader, who is creating new records. Last year, on the occasion of the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi’s leadership of the freedom movement, the Speaker installed a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Suvarna Soudha. Rajya Sabha Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and many others took part in that programme. Today, a massive Tricolour prepared by our Khadi Centre in Dharwad has been displayed at Suvarna Soudha,” he said.

“On behalf of the people of the state, I congratulate the Speaker and his team. This is an exemplary initiative and should become a model for everyone. The public must be given an opportunity to view it. Congress members carry the national flag on their shoulders and patriotism in their hearts,” he added.

