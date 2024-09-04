K'taka govt will not remain in power for more than two months: Basavaraj Bommai

Haveri, Sep 4 Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the Congress government will not remain in power for more than two months due to the prevailing political situation of the state.

“A period of political transformation is underway in the state. Changes are happening at all levels. The Congress government will not remain in power in the state for more than two months such is the political situation of the state,” the former Chief Minister said while talking to media persons after the victory of the BJP President and Vice President in the Haveri Municipal Council.

On Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s comment that “our own people are our enemies”, the former Chief Minister said Siddaramaiah realised it late.

“We had said this earlier but Siddaramaiah is now experiencing it. While they were sitting comfortably, someone started drilling holes in the boat. Let us see how he will fight using his political experience,” the former Chief Minister said.

About “Operation Kamala”, the former Chief Minister said there is no need for “Operation Kamala” as the BJP has not sufficient numbers. However, he hinted that significant political changes are on the cards in the state.

On BJP’s membership drive, he said that the party is the world’s largest political party with the highest number of members.

“Last time, seven crore people became members of the BJP, we are now aiming to reach 10 crore members,” he said.

The former Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term.

“After Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, PM Modi is the only one to hold the Prime Minister’s office for three consecutive terms,” he said.

He added that despite all the negative propaganda by opposition parties, the people have supported the BJP in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, making it the largest party.

He said that people are regretting in some states where the Congress is ruling. “In the upcoming Assembly elections, the BJP will achieve a resounding victory and will return to power. We will also make sure that PM Modi becomes the Prime Minister for the fourth time by winning the 2029 Lok Sabha elections,” the former Chief Minister said.

--IANS

mka/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor