K'taka govt withdraws acquisition of farm lands near Bengaluru for aerospace project

Bengaluru, July 15 The Karnataka government said on Tuesday that it has withdrawn the land acquisition process in Channarayapattana and surrounding villages in Devanahalli taluk in the outskirts of Bengaluru for establishing an aerospace project.

Devanahalli is located close to the Bengaluru International Airport.

The state government had planned to acquire 1,777 acres in Devanahalli taluk for establishing an aerospace project.

A request had been received to allot land near Bengaluru for this purpose.

However, the farmers and land owners of the region had launched a protest.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made the announcement while addressing a meeting held on Tuesday at Vidhana Soudha with officials and farmer leaders regarding the land acquisition process in Channarayapattana and other villages of Devanahalli taluk.

CM Siddaramaiah said, "We have completely withdrawn the land acquisition process in Channarayapatna and other villages of Devanahalli taluk."

"Even though withdrawing from the acquisition might result in industries relocating elsewhere, the state government has prioritised farmers' interests and taking into account their demands, decided to cancel the land acquisition," the Chief Minister added.

"The state government has decided to withdraw the land acquisition process. A few farmers have voluntarily expressed willingness to part with their land. The state government will acquire only such land, and in return, those farmers will be given higher compensation and developed plots," he said.

"Such farmers will be compensated at rates higher than the guidance value. Farmers who wish to continue agricultural activities will be allowed to do so," he added.

"Devanahalli taluk is close to Bengaluru and houses the Bengaluru International Airport. For the income of every citizen in the state to rise, development must take place. New industries and capital investment require land, and the state government has the responsibility to provide land for setting up industries," CM Siddaramaiah underlined.

"While the state government has decided to drop the acquisition process entirely, it will acquire land only from farmers who voluntarily come forward. These farmers will be given not only higher compensation but also larger and developed plots in return," he noted.

He also stressed, "No protest of this scale has taken place in the state against land acquisition so far. The land in question is highly fertile and suitable for agriculture. Local farmers are heavily dependent on this land, and protestors have clearly demanded the cancellation of the acquisition process."

"The state government has listened to the representations of all stakeholders, including farmers and landowners. While promoting industries is essential for the state's development, growth must be inclusive," the Chief Minister said.

Actor Prakash Raj, who is part of the protest against the acquisition of land, said, "The Chief Minister has proven today that his commitment to social justice is not just in words but also in action."

