K’taka govt won’t complete full term: Former CM Bommai

Hubballi (Karnataka), Dec 6 Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday that the Karnataka government will not complete its full term.

Speaking to the media in Hubballi on Friday, Bommai claimed, “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has glued himself to the chair with ‘Fevicol’, but there is internal unrest in the Congress as leaders are vying for the CM and Deputy CM’s positions. This will escalate into a major issue, preventing the Congress government from completing its term.”

Bommai alleged that while CM Siddaramaiah clings to his chair, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is trying to unseat him, and Home Minister G. Parameshwara wonders about his own role in this drama.

“This internal conflict will grow larger in the coming days, and this government will not last its full term,” Bommai professed.

Asked about the Congress' Jana Kalyan convention held in Hassan, Bommai questioned its purpose.

“What did they celebrate? People have given them power to bring welfare, but the Congress is lost in its events. They have bankrupted the state treasury. This is a zero government – zero in development, zero in social justice, and zero in law and order. They have mismanaged finances and stalled progress. Their events are meant to influence court cases, and they are using public funds for such gatherings instead of development,” Bommai alleged.

Responding to CM Siddaramaiah's statement that the BJP’s fight against the Waqf Board was mere drama, the MP professed that the CM himself is a key player in this drama and it is the duty of the Opposition to question the government’s misdeeds.

About CM Siddaramaiah's earlier statement of retiring from politics if the Centre provided 10 kilos of rice, the former CM said the BJP-led NDA government never promised 10 kilos of rice; it was the Congress that made such a promise.

“Yet, not even a grain of rice is being provided by their government. It is the central government supplying rice, but they lack the shame to admit it,” he said.

Replying to a question on the outcome of the BJP core committee meeting held in New Delhi, he said the committee will discuss various issues, including internal party matters, organisational developments, and political strategies.

"We have completed the membership drive, and many political developments have occurred since. Organisational growth and political dynamics will be key topics in the discussions," he said.

With the Belagavi Winter Session approaching, Bommai stressed the need to address issues in North Karnataka.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor