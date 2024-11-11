K’taka govt won’t last beyond January: Deve Gowda

Channapatna, Nov 11 Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda said on Monday that the Karnataka Congress government won’t last beyond the coming month of January.

Speaking at a massive campaign rally for NDA alliance candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Channapatna, Gowda appealed: “I urge to people of Channapatna assembly constituency to ensure the victory of NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy (his grandson) to break the arrogance of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.”

He added that Union Minister of State V. Somanna has said that the state government will collapse in January 2025. “This is not a prediction; it’s the truth,” maintained JD (S) National President Deve Gowda.

Deve Gowda stated that there had been a conspiracy to target his entire family, using the Hassan case (sex video scandal involving his grandson Prajwal Revanna) as a pretext.

Reiterating Union Minister of State V. Somanna’s statement about the government’s collapse by January, he added, “It’s interesting that, like me, Somanna also has a habit of consulting astrologers, but he has spoken the truth. This government will not last long.”

“I once clashed with former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, but we are united now to uproot this corrupt Congress government,” he declared, holding Yediyurappa’s hand in solidarity.

Expressing anger over Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar’s statement about arresting PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Deve Gowda warned that D.K. Shivakumar’s own words would backfire on him.

Referring to an accusation that Kumaraswamy threatened a prominent figure for Rs 50 crore to support his son’s candidacy, Deve Gowda argued, “For someone like Kumaraswamy, who once served as Chief Minister with the blessings of the people of Channapatna, such desperation is uncalled for.

“Congress has never been trustworthy, and I warned Kumaraswamy against forming an alliance with them. But under pressure, he joined them to form a government. Just eleven days ago, no one spoke of Nikhil Kumaraswamy as our candidate. Yet for six months, D.K. Shivakumar was openly claiming the seat for himself. Now, another has taken his place in the race,” Deve Gowda said.

“I made Siddaramaiah the finance minister. I have nothing more to say about him. I don't need to emphasise that Nikhil is my grandson. I didn't even mention his name until he filed his nomination. Breaking the arrogance of Shivakumar is essential through Nikhil’s victory,” he stated.

The decision of the virtuous voters will answer everything, he asserted.

“I will return to the constituency on November 24. Ensure you cast your vote for number 1 on the ballot. On the morning of Nov 24, Yediyurappa and I will come together to thank the voters,” announced Deve Gowda.

Speaking at the NDA mega gathering, candidate Nikhil stated, “This election is the litmus test in my life. People ask what role I will play. To me, caste is not important; the only thing I believe in is humanity. I appeal to you all—this is not just about a regional party; it’s about the honour of the NDA family. Once we are born, earning trust and gratitude is all that matters. Please give me one chance to serve you.”

“Much has changed since the seat fell vacant after Kumaranna’s (his father, Union Minister Kumaraswamy) resignation. This election is decisive for me. I did not lose heart after two defeats, as I had the support of the people. I may have lost because of Congress's tactics, but the result was not my fault,” he said.

“I am contesting in Channapatna because of the wishes of the workers. The people here do not give in to coupons or fall for any temptations. When I filed my nomination and started campaigning, I spoke emotionally. I am a person of emotions. In the past 16 days, I have received immense blessings. Please bless me and give me a chance,” he appealed.

