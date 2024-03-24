K'taka: Guarantee schemes have alleviated pinch of price rise & inflation, says DKS

Bengaluru, March 24 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said that the guarantee schemes have alleviated the burden of price rise and inflation on the people.

Speaking at a programme, he said: "We introduced the guarantee schemes looking at the plight of people due to price rise and inflation. The guarantee schemes help over 6.6 crore people in the state every single month.

"During the BJP rule in Karnataka, the price of petrol shot up from Rs 70 to Rs 100 per litre, and the price of LPG went up from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100. The price of cooking oil had also increased. To reduce this burden, we introduced the Gruhalakshmi scheme, which has been benefitting 1.33 crore women," he said.

"The Gruhajyothi scheme is benefitting 1.5 crore households. Anna Bhagya has been giving 5 kg rice and money instead of giving another 5 kg. Shakthi is giving free bus travel to women and Yuvanidhi is helping thousands of unemployed youth," the Karnataka unit Congress president said.

