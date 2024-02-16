K’taka HC grants bail to 106 persons in Hubballi riot case

Bengaluru, Feb 16 Karnataka High Court granted bail to 106 persons in Hubballi riot case on Friday.

The division bench headed by Justice Srinivas Harishkumar and Justice Venkataesh Naik passed the judgement.

Violence erupted on April 16, 2022 in Hubballi city in Karnataka over a provocative Whats App in which a photo-shopped picture of religious flag was seen hoisted atop a mosque.

The police had arrested 152 persons in connection with the violence and lodged 12 cases in the case.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had also granted bail for 35 persons while the minor boys detained in connection with the case have also been granted the bail.

The angry mob attacked people and the police station, damaged 10 police vehicles and attacked a police inspector and six cops.

