K’taka HC stays proceedings against ED officials by police in Tribal Welfare Board case

Bengaluru, July 23 Karnataka High Court on Tuesday passed an order staying the proceedings by the police in connection with the FIR against two Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials regarding the Tribal Welfare Board case.

The court also asked the state to file an objection in two weeks. The matter was adjourned to August 21.

The ED had approached the Karnataka High Court questioning the filing of an FIR against its officials by the state police in connection with the alleged Tribal Welfare Board case.

In its petition, the ED has claimed that the FIR is being lodged with the intention to botch up the investigation conducted by the authority regarding the case.

The ED also has stated that without any preliminary inquiry, the FIR has been registered by the Karnataka Police. Madhukar Deshpande, senior counsel representing ED, has submitted to the court that the matter needs an urgent hearing.

The Karnataka Police on Monday registered an FIR against the two ED officers who are investigating the Tribal Welfare Board case.

The FIR was registered by Wilson Garden police station in Bengaluru based on the police complaint by B. Kallesh, the former Managing Director (MD) of the Tribal Welfare Board and incumbent Additional Director in the Social Welfare Department.

The Finance Department is held by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 3 (5), 351 (2) and 352.

On Tuesday, Congress MLAs led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar staged a protest against the ED condemning it for pressuring the officer to name the CM, Dy CM in the alleged case.

