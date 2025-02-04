K'taka Health Minister urges use of EVs to prevent Delhi-NCR like pollution in B'luru

Bengaluru, Feb 4 Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday appealed to his counterpart, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, to purchase only electric vehicles (EVs) to prevent Bengaluru from experiencing pollution levels similar to those in some major cities in North India.

In a letter addressing this issue, Minister Rao emphasised, “It is necessary for us to take action before Bengaluru becomes as notorious as Delhi-NCR for its pollution.”

He pointed out that vehicle emissions from traditional fuels are a global concern, with well-documented adverse effects on public health.

Given this, Minister Rao proposed that only electric autos, cabs, taxis, goods carriers, and solid waste collection vehicles be permitted to operate in Bengaluru.

Additionally, he stressed the need to procure only electric buses for intra-city transport.

"This is the stance of the Health Department, and in this context, I urge you to take the necessary decision," he stated.

Bengaluru, as a metropolitan city, faces immense pollution due to the sheer volume of vehicles on its roads. The high population density worsens the problem, making residents more vulnerable to air pollution.

Moreover, the city's geographical location and climatic conditions further complicate the issue, Minister Rao noted.

“Our generation must take responsibility for curbing air pollution to minimise environmental damage, and the government is accountable for this effort.

“Encouraging public transport is essential. Along with this measure, it is crucial to increase the adoption of electric vehicles. When formulating policies for transport infrastructure, moving away from traditional fuels is not just an option but a necessity that must be implemented on a war footing," he asserted.

According to official statistics, till November 2024, the total number of private two-wheelers and cars had reached more than 1.05 crore, with the total number of vehicles on the city roads being over 1.20 crore.

Between January and October 2024, 1.25 lakh new private cars were registered in Bengaluru city.

As of September, 2024, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation had 6,340 vehicles in its fleet including electric buses.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor