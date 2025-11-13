K’taka hit-and-run road rage: Techie arrested for attempt to murder

Bengaluru, Nov 13 In a shocking case of road rage in Bengaluru, a software engineer allegedly rammed his car into a scooter, injuring a family of three after being angered over honking.

The incident occurred in Central Bengaluru and was captured on CCTV, police said on Thursday.

The shocking CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral, raising concerns.

The accused has been identified as 23-year-old Sukrit Keshav Gowda from Kodigehalli in Bengaluru, who works for a private firm in Whitefield. He has been arrested by the Sadashivanagar police.

According to the investigation, the incident took place on October 26 at around 7.11 pm. Gowda, who was driving a car, was reportedly driving rashly on New BEL Road near MS Ramaiah Hospital when he intentionally rammed into a scooter from behind.

The scooter, driven by Vineth A (33), a businessman from Vidyaranyapura, his wife, Anikita Patel (31), was riding pillion with, and their young son. The impact caused the scooter to hit the road divider, throwing the family onto the road.

Police said that moments before the incident, the scooter rider had honked at Gowda’s car at a traffic signal, asking him to give way. Angered by the honking, the accused allowed the scooter to overtake and then deliberately rammed into it from behind.

Gowda allegedly fled the scene without offering help. Passersby rushed to assist the injured family and took them to MS Ramaiah Hospital, where Anikita was treated for injuries to her left hand, shoulders, and head, while Vineth sustained a rib injury. They were later discharged. However, Vineth was later admitted to St. John’s Hospital after the pain worsened.

Initially, the case was registered by the Sadashivanagar Traffic Police. After reviewing CCTV footage and witness statements, investigators confirmed it was a deliberate hit-and-run, and the case was transferred to the Sadashivanagar Police (Law and Order) division.

The accused was arrested near Balaji Layout and has been booked under Section 109 (Attempt to Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Gowda has been remanded to judicial custody, and further investigation is underway.

