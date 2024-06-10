K’taka HM questions BJP’s ‘peaceful J&K’ claims after Reasi attack

Bengaluru, June 10 Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Monday questioned the BJP’s claims of a peaceful J&K after the terror attack in Jammu's Reasi area.

“The terror incident, which occurred on the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony of the new government at the Centre, indicates a security lapse. The BJP had claimed Jammu and Kashmir has become peaceful after the abrogation of Article 370 but the terrorists are still in the region,” the state Home Minister told media persons.

He said that contrary to the BJP's claims of establishing peace in J&K, there is no peace.

On Sunday, terrorists fired on a bus carrying pilgrims in the Reasi region of Jammu in which 10 people were killed.

The state Home Minister said that the BJP had claimed that no terrorist attacks or military operations were taking place in the J&K region.

“This incident shows that terrorists have resumed their activities. More action is needed and the Central government should initiate the necessary measures,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara also talked with the media persons about the lack of cabinet positions for leaders from oppressed classes, including Dalits.

“It is evident that these classes are neglected. But five MPs from Karnataka have become ministers at the Centre,” he said.

He said that there are many issues which need the Central government’s assistance, including the pending GST share to Karnataka and announcing state irrigation projects, such as the Bhadra scheme as a national project which has been neglected so far.

“The Kalasa-Banduri issue remains unsolved. The Mekedatu scheme needs consent and work has to commence,” he said.

He said that the people in the state hope that the BJP and JD-S MPs will raise the issues concerning the state in the parliament.

“There is no harm in keeping hopes. We will wait and see. If they fail to raise the issues effectively, it will be a setback for them and their parties,” the state Home Minister said.

He said that Congress will extend full cooperation to Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy so that he can ensure good for the state.

--IANS

mka/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor