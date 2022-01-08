K'taka home min urges Cong to "behave responsibly" and withdraw Mekedatu padayatra

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday urged the Congress party to drop the plan of padayatra and "behave responsibly" after the state is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Jnanendra also demanded the implementation of the Mekedatu project, and cooperation with the government to combat the third wave of COVID-19.

The Congress unit of Karnataka has decided to take out the padayatra from January 9.

On this, Jnanendra said, "The padayatra is politically motivated and Congress should behave responsibly. The government is making all efforts to reduce the spread of the virus."

The minister further said, "Weekend and night curfews have been imposed in the state. People should cooperate with police and avoid unnecessary venturing out in the night."

The minister added that action will be initiated against those who violate the COVID-19 norms.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor