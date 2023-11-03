K'taka Home Minister Parameshwar wishes to get luckier to become CM soon

Tumakuru, Nov 3 Even as Karnataka Congress has issued gag orders asking its leaders not to make statements about the party on open forum, state Home Minister G. Parameshwara told media that he wishes to get luckier to become chief minister soon.

Talking to reporters, Parameshwar said he is indebted to state Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna for bringing up his name for the post of the CM.

"I wish that luck would strike me soon," he underlined.

It cannot be said when it will happen, you (media) must support me, he said.

On hosting dinner at his residence for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Parameshwar said, no discussion was held. "There are many eligible candidates, let everyone take chances," he said.

Rajanna, who was in Tumakuru for an event, said Parameshwara is presently state Home Minister and in future, he can reach any post."

Rajanna said that whatever he had told in the past had come true. "Not a thing has turned out to be wrong. Statement on Parameshwara becoming the CM will definitely not turn out to be a wrong," he stated.

Whenever Siddaramaiah vacates the post, Parameshwara will become the CM, he underlined.

When asked whether Parameshwar is going to become the CM in this tenure of the Congress government, Rajanna maintained that he is going to become the CM. He also clarified that he does not want a Deputy Chief Minister post. Whatever I have achieved is enough," he said.

