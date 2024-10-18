K’taka Home Minister seeks report on jail inmates blackmailing case

Bengaluru, Oct 18 Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Friday that the DG Prisons will visit the Kalaburagi prison and submit a report after a suspected terrorist blackmailed jail inmates.

Sources said that the suspected terrorist Zulfikar Ali jailed in the case of the bomb blast in the Malleshwaram locality of Bengaluru and another accused Bachchan are involved in the blackmailing racket.

“They have trapped many prison inmates and jail officers and carried out extortion from them,” sources said.

The incident came to light when one of the victim prisoners shared the information of being blackmailed by Zulfikar and Bachchan.

The victim was approached by the accused and offered to make a video call if he wanted to talk to his family.

Sources said that they had given their mobile to him. Accordingly, the victim had spoken to his mother and brother over the video call. They had later told him that if he wanted, they would get him to talk to a nude lady. They had also asked the victim to talk to the lady without wearing any clothes to her.

They said the accused had taken screenshots of the conversation between the victim prisoner and the lady and demanded Rs 50,000 from him. They had threatened that they would make his video viral if he failed to give money.

“The DG will submit a report soon and action will be initiated accordingly,” said Home Minister Parameshwara.

Meanwhile, SP Yashoda attached to the Prison’s department has visited the Kalaburagi Prison and carried out the investigation.

She had discussed the matter with the jail superintendent and prison staff.

