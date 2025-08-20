K'taka implements internal reservation report with modifications; CM Siddaramaiah says will begin recruitments immediately

Bengaluru, Aug 20 In a major development, the Karnataka government has announced that it has accepted the Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das Commission report, with certain modifications, and implemented its recommendations on the long-pending issue of internal reservation.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made a statement in session in this regard on Wednesday and announced that, "The Government is pleased to place before this House that the report of Justice Nagamohan Das has been accepted with modifications. We believe that this decision has succeeded in delivering justice to the decades-long struggle for internal reservation."

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah further declared that the Karnataka government has decided to immediately begin recruitment processes upon issuing the order on internal reservation, and to provide a one-time relaxation in the age limit.

"The Commission had recommended classification of Scheduled Castes into categories A, B, C, D, and E. The Cabinet has modified this to three categories and provided reservation: Category A (Left-Hand castes) – 6 per cent, Category B (Right-Hand castes) – 6 per cent, and Category C – 5 per cent," CM Siddaramaiah announced.

"This restructuring has been done to ensure equality and fairness in providing opportunities in education, employment, and other sectors for all 101 Scheduled Castes. The Cabinet has kept in mind the principles laid down by the Supreme Court while making this decision," CM Siddaramaiah underlined.

"Our government has demonstrated that Karnataka, as a progressive state, is also at the forefront of ensuring social justice," he underlined.

Giving more details, CM Siddaramaiah stated, "Regarding internal reservation for Scheduled Castes, on August 1, 2024, the Supreme Court in the case of State of Punjab and Others vs. Devinder Singh delivered the following judgment: 'The provision provides the State with the power to make any special provisions for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes.' Thereby, it recognises the wide power of the State to employ a range of means to secure substantive equality. This would include sub-classification within the Scheduled Castes.”

CM Siddaramaiah said, "This clearly establishes that the constitutional authority to sub-classify Scheduled Castes rests with the State governments. It also opined that internal reservation can be provided in order to strengthen the core spirit of equality enshrined under Articles 14, 15 and 16 of the Constitution, without violating the principle of equality."

"In this background, our government, on November 12, 2024, constituted a one-member commission headed by Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das. The Commission was directed to collect empirical data and make recommendations regarding the provision of internal reservation," CM Siddaramaiah stated.

Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das Commission conducted a comprehensive study of 101 Scheduled Castes in the State and submitted its report on August 1, 2025. The Commission collected data covering 1,05,09,871 individuals belonging to Scheduled Castes, which accounted for 93 per cent of the Scheduled Caste population. The Cabinet thoroughly examined this report, he said.

"In the Cabinet meeting held on August 19, 2025, we accepted Justice Nagamohan Das’ recommendations with certain modifications," CM Siddaramaiah stated.

"Communities identified by the Commission as Left-Hand section will be provided 6 per cent internal reservation; the Commission had grouped castes such as Paraya and Mogera (Right-Hand) with the Left-Hand section. The Cabinet decided to retain these communities with the Right-Hand group, and therefore, 6 per cent reservation will be given to the Right-Hand section," the CM announced.

"Among the Adi Karnataka, Adi Andhra, and Adi Dravida groups, a population of 4,74,954 will be equally distributed between the Left-Hand and Right-Hand groups," CM Siddaramaiah added.

"Justice Nagamohan Das had recommended 4 per cent reservation for the Touchable group of castes, and 1 per cent for 59 castes with a population of 5,22,099, categorized as Sub-Group A. For certain technical reasons, the cabinet has decided to merge these two groups and provide 5 per cent reservation together," the Congress leader said.

He further stated, "The Government has decided to constitute a Permanent Scheduled Castes Commission to study and review the mobility and status of these castes periodically and submit reports based on available data."

"The Congress Government has also decided to withdraw the cases filed against activists who fought for internal reservation. If, in future, any modifications are required in this decision, they will be made based on the data obtained from the upcoming national census," CM Siddaramaiah stated.

