K'taka: JD (S) calls complainant in Union Minister Kumaraswamy case as 'fraudster', demands SIT probe

Bengaluru, Oct 4 The JD (S) on Friday described the complainant in Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy case as a 'fraudster' and demanded an investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) against him.

JD(S) leaders also staged a protest before the office of the Bengaluru Police Commissioner.

JD (S) Bengaluru city President Ramesh Gowda, along with other leaders, protested in front of the City Police Commissioner's office, condemning the police's inaction in not filing an FIR against complainant Vijay Tata despite his complaints.

"The police are not functioning independently; they are acting under pressure," Gowda alleged.

During a joint press conference later held at the party office in Bengaluru, JD (S) city unit President H.M. Ramesh Gowda has accused Vijay Tata of deceiving many people and demanded the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure justice for the victims.

The JD (S) MLC said that Vijay Tata had cheated many people.

"Hundreds of cases have been filed against him, and fraud is his habit. There must be a special investigation into this," he added.

Gowda also claimed that his phone was being tapped by the state's Internal Security Division.

"I will file a complaint with the Police Commissioner regarding this, and an investigation must be conducted," he said.

Gowda further revealed that Vijay Tata had personally told him in a police station that there was pressure from the Chief Minister's office and some Ministers to file cases against him and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

"Let them review the CCTV footage from the police station," he demanded.

Gowda also said, "Kumaraswamy and I were both targeted with complaints filed by Vijay Tata. When I went there to file a counter-complaint, Vijay Tata himself was present. I directly asked him in front of the Inspector, 'Why are you filing false complaints? Is this fair?' In response, Vijay Tata admitted, 'I am under pressure."

He also alleged that cases against Vijay Tata were not just limited to Karnataka but also registered in Nagpur, Pune, and Mumbai.

"I have all the documents related to this. Hundreds of FIRs have been filed," Gowda said.

Challenging the police, he added, "If I had gone home and made a phone call, there would be CCTV evidence--let them show it. Let them also check the voice records of my calls. Vijay Tata has called and messaged me several times."

Accusing Vijay Tata of long-standing fraudulent activities, Gowda said, "In 2006-07 and 2008, Vijay Tata promised to build a European Township and even brought two helicopters for a ceremony. Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) exposed him, stating that there was no land for any such layout. He advertised apartments near Devanahalli, claiming to give a Benz car to anyone who purchased a home. He even sold the same land to three different people. He has defrauded many by opening a sofa showroom."

He further criticised the police for not filing an FIR against Vijay Tata despite his complaints.

"If I file a complaint, there's no FIR, but if Vijay Tata files one, it's done immediately. I will sit in protest in front of the police station. If I file complaints against all Ministers from tomorrow, will the police file FIRs against them too?" Gowda asked sarcastically.

He also vowed to swear before the deity of Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy and the goddess Chamundeshwari, asserting that he never asked Vijay Tata for money and that he never engaged in any dishonest activities.

"I challenge them to seize both my phone and Vijay Tata's phone," he declared.

Amrutahalli police in Bengaluru have registered an FIR against the Union Minister following an extortion complaint by former JD (S) leader and businessman Vijay Tata.

The police have named Gowda and Union Minister Kumaraswamy as the first and second accused in the case respectively.

However, Gowda has filed a counter-complaint with the police stating that Vijay Tata filed a "fake complaint" against him and Kumaraswamy.

"Tata, claiming to be the social media Vice-President of JD (S), has been making baseless allegations. He has no connection with the party," Gowda said.

He also added that Vijay Tata himself demanded Rs 100 crore from Kumaraswamy through him.

Replying to Gowda's charge, Tata said that he would prove that the JD (S) MLC had come to his residence and demanded money but can he prove it?

