K’taka: Kannada actor Darshan submits bail plea, court to take up hearing on Sep 23

Bengaluru, Sep 21 After 102 days of arrest, jailed Kannada superstar Darshan on Saturday submitted a bail petition through his counsel at the sessions’ court in the fan murder case.

Following the submission of the bail plea, the counsel for Darshan pleaded for an emergency hearing of the matter.

However, the court issued a notice to the Special Public Prosecutor and adjourned the matter for hearing on September 23. Earlier, Darshan’s partner Pavithra Gowda, the prime accused in the brutal murder case, had submitted a bail petition to the High Court but later withdrew it.

Darshan’s counsels are submitting his bail plea for the first time since his arrest. It was expected that the bail plea would be submitted immediately after the submission of the chargesheet. However, the move has come two weeks after the submission of the chargesheet.

The bail petitions of Pavithra Gowda and other accused persons were rejected by the lower court earlier. Gowda and 15 accused persons imprisoned in different jails of the state in the case are also preparing to submit their bail petitions.

On June 9th, Renukaswami from Chitradurga was abducted and brought to Bengaluru, where he was confined in a shed at Pattanagere and brutally assaulted. Renukaswami was murdered, and his body was dumped in a drain at Sumanahalli.

In connection with this case, 17 people, including Darshan and his partner Pavithra Gowda, were arrested on the morning of June 11. All the accused are currently in jail and are under judicial custody.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor