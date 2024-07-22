K'taka landslide tragedy: As political slugfest erupts, Army joins rescue operations

Bengaluru, July 22 Amid a political slugfest between the ruling Congress and the opposition over the handling of the landslide tragedy on the Shirur highway in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district, the Army on Monday joined the local authorities in rescue operations.

The district authorities have estimated the official death toll to be 10, with seven bodies recovered, and an operation has been launched to track three more.

Meanwhile, the Army has sent a team of 40 soldiers to join the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to retrieve the bodies trapped under the debris of the massive landslide.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, has criticised Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for his comments regarding his visit to the landslide site.

Taking to X, Union Minister Kumaraswamy said on Monday, “When I visited Shirur village in Uttara Kannada district, where seven people died due to a landslide, on Saturday, the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, D.K. Shivakumar, had made a mockery of the situation. He lightly commented that the military should have been called in and questioned what one person alone could do.”

“In his eagerness to speak lightly about me, the honorable Deputy Chief Minister also insulted our proud army. This is an unfortunate incident,” Kumaraswamy said.

He further stated, “I did not say that the district administration is not carrying out rescue operations. I did not criticize the government either. Nevertheless, over 40 brave soldiers of our proud military have rushed to the rescue operations, speeding up the efforts, moved by the tears of the bereaved families. Does the Deputy Chief Minister have any objections to this? He should answer to this.”

“We are in a federal system. Saying 'I' is arrogance; saying 'we' is culture. If a person who holds the position of Deputy Chief Minister does not understand such a simple principle of harmony, then there is no greater folly than this,” he charged.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during his visit to the tragic site had stated that Karnataka would write to the Centre regarding the sub-standard national highway. The BJP criticised CM Siddaramaiah for visiting the site six days after the incident and blaming the Centre for hiding his government’s failures.

