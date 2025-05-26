K’taka: Lawyers object to appointment of Saleem as in-charge DG & IGP, submit memorandum to govt

Bengaluru, May 26 A submission has been made to the government of Karnataka by a delegation of lawyers objecting to the appointment of M.A. Saleem as the in-charge state police chief.

The delegation has warned that if the authorities fail to comply within seven days, legal proceedings, including a writ petition or contempt petition, may be initiated.

The submission has been made by advocates Umapathi S, Sudha Katwa and Akhil Babu on Monday. The submission is also been made to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The delegation has stated that this action is taken in the interest of upholding the rule of law, public accountability, and the integrity of police leadership in Karnataka.

“A formal representation was submitted by hand to the concerned authorities, including the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Principal Secretary (Department of Personnel Administration and Reforms), and the Secretary of the Union Public Service Commission, regarding the recent appointment of M.A. Saleem as "in-charge" Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP), Karnataka,” stated advocate Umapathi.

The representation highlights that the said appointment is in clear contravention of the binding directives of the Supreme Court of India in the Prakash Singh case and subsequent orders, he stated.

The Supreme Court has categorically prohibited the appointment of “acting” or “in-charge” DGPs, except in rare and exceptional circumstances, and has mandated a transparent, merit-based selection process from a panel recommended by the UPSC, Advocate Umappathi stated.

It is submitted that the Government of Karnataka has not followed the required procedure, including sending a panel of eligible officers to the UPSC, ensuring a minimum tenure of two years, and providing any exceptional justification for an ad hoc appointment. Such non-compliance constitutes a violation of the Constitution and the rule of law, advocate Sudha Katwa stated.

The representation demanded, immediate withdrawal of the appointment order of Saleem as "in-charge" IG and DGP. Initiation of the regular appointment process in strict accordance with Supreme Court guidelines. Submission of a compliance report before the Supreme Court.

The memorandum warned that, “Avoidance of any future ad hoc or in-charge appointments to the post of IG and DGP, except under rare and justified circumstances. If the authorities fail to comply within seven days, legal proceedings, including a writ petition or contempt petition, may be initiated.”

The Karnataka government has appointed senior IPS officer M. A. Saleem as the acting Director General (DG) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) on May 21.

Saleem is serving as the Director General of Police (DGP), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Special Units and Economic Offences, Bengaluru.

A government order said that Saleem is placed in concurrent charge of the post of the Head of the Police Forces of Karnataka State from the afternoon of May 21 until further orders.

Alok Mohan, the Director General and Inspector General of Police, has retired from the service on May 21. Saleem is expected to be confirmed as the full-time state police chief after two months.

