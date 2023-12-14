K'taka Legislative Council passes BBMP Amendment Bill

Bengaluru, Dec 14 The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and Certain Other (Amendment) Bill, which was passed in Karnataka Lower House has been also passed in the Legislative Council on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar tabled the Amendment Bill. Responding to suggestions by MLCs Sharavana and Keshavamurthy that taxes should be levied based on classification of localities and properties he said that he will look into the suggestions.

With the Amendment Bill passed in both the Houses, the BBMP will be saving Rs 2,500 crore per year and give additional revenue of Rs 500 per year.

The role Deputy Chief Minister D.K Shivakumar, who is also the Minister for Bengaluru City Development, in getting the Amendment Bill cleared, was instrumental.

