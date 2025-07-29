K’taka Lokayukta raids uncover disproportionate assets of over Rs 24 crore from five govt officials

Bengaluru, July 29 The Karnataka Lokayukta Police conducted simultaneous raids at 25 locations connected to five government officials and uncovered disproportionate assets worth Rs 24.44 crore, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

The officials under investigation are Omprakash, Senior Assistant Director of Horticulture, BDA, Bengaluru; N. Venkatesh, Tax Assessor, Shettyhalli Sub-Division, BBMP, Bengaluru; Anjaneya Murthy M., Junior Engineer, Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department, Gowribidanur Taluk, Chikkaballapur District; Jayanna R., Executive Engineer, National Highway, Hassan Division; and Dr. Venkatesh G., Taluk Health Officer, Hiriyur Taluk, Chitradurga District.

The raids were carried out simultaneously at the residences, offices, and even properties of relatives of the accused officials across more than 25 locations. Following these extensive searches, significant evidence of the accused acquiring assets disproportionate to their known sources of income was discovered.

In the case of Omprakash, searches were conducted at five locations. The Lokayukta police uncovered immovable assets, including two sites and two houses valued at Rs 4.78 crore.

Additionally, they found movable assets comprising Rs 5 lakh in cash, gold ornaments worth Rs 60.96 lakh, vehicles worth Rs 34 lakh, and fixed deposits worth Rs 48 lakh. The total value of his disproportionate assets is estimated at Rs 6.26 crore.

Raids on N. Venkatesh revealed immovable assets such as two sites, three houses, one farmhouse, and 6 acres 17 guntas of agricultural land, together valued at Rs 2.25 crore. Movable assets included Rs 2.80 lakh in cash, gold ornaments worth Rs 10.85 lakh, vehicles worth Rs 3.85 lakh, and other valuables worth Rs 15 lakh. The total value of disproportionate assets is pegged at Rs 2.57 crore. A disproportionate assets case has been registered at the Karnataka Lokayukta Police Station in Hassan.

In the case of Dr. Venkatesh G., raids were carried out at three places, leading to the discovery of five sites, two houses, and 3 acres 5 guntas of agricultural land, valued at Rs 2.87 crore. Movable assets included Rs 54,200 in cash, gold ornaments worth Rs 17.25 lakh, vehicles worth Rs 21.40 lakh, and household articles worth Rs 28.30 lakh. The total value of disproportionate assets in his case stands at Rs 3.54 crore.

Searches conducted at five properties linked to Jayanna R. uncovered 17 sites, eight houses, and 1 acre 36 guntas of agricultural land, altogether valued at Rs 5.59 crore. In addition, the police found Rs 1.36 lakh in cash, gold ornaments worth Rs 18.99 lakh, vehicles worth Rs 26 lakh, and other valuables, including bank deposits and locker contents worth Rs 23 lakh. The total estimated value of his disproportionate assets is Rs 6.28 crore. A case has been registered at the Karnataka Lokayukta Police Station in Chikkaballapur.

Finally, raids at eight locations associated with Anjaneya Murthy M. revealed five sites, one house, and a commercial complex valued at Rs 4.83 crore. The police also seized gold ornaments worth Rs 50 lakh, vehicles worth Rs 15.65 lakh, and other items worth Rs 28 lakh. The total value of disproportionate assets in this case is estimated at Rs 5.77 crore.

These raids are part of a continuing crackdown by the Karnataka Lokayukta on corruption and accumulation of unaccounted wealth among government officials. Further investigation is underway in all cases.

