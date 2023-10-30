K’taka Lokayukta raids underway at 75 places linked to officials

Bengaluru, Oct 30 In a surprise move, the Karnataka Lokayukta on Monday conducted raids in as many as 75 locations across the state after receiving information on a number of government officials with regards to accumulation of disproportionate assets through corruption.

The raids were happening in multiple places, including Bengaluru, Chitradurga, Belagavi, Bidar and Haveri districts. Sources explained that the raids were conducted on officers attached to various government departments, including the forest department. The raids and searches are underway at residences, farm houses, offices and factories, sources said.

In Bengaluru, the residences of Chandrappa Birajjanavar were raided in nine locations in various localities of the city. Chandrappa is presently working as the Assistant Revenue Officer (ARO). The sleuths got information that he had allegedly amassed wealth disproportionate to his income. Chandrappa was earlier caught red-handed by the Lokayukta sleuths while receiving Rs 60,000 bribe, sources stated.

The residence of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Nagendra Naik was raided by a six-member Lokayukta team in Haveri. Sources stated that they had found 400 grams of gold, Rs 1.5 lakh cash at his home, sources said.

Lokayukta sources said that the officers have found gold, valuables, documents of properties and cash in the raids.

The official statement is yet to be made regarding the raids.

Further details were awaited.

--IANS

mka/dpb

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor