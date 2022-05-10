K'taka loudspeaker row: Hindu bodies continue agitation despite CM Bommai's assurance

Bengaluru, May 10 The agitation of the Hindu organisations entered the second day on Tuesday despite Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's assurance to frame guidelines on the use of loudspeakers in the state.

The activists continued to play devotional prayers in temples against 'azaan'.

Founder of Sri Ram Sena Pramod Muthalik is holding a 2-day meeting of the Hindu organisations from May 11 in a private hotel in Bengaluru. As per the sources, more than 20 Hindu organisations are taking part in the meeting.

They will discuss the legal action on the use of loudspeakers in mosques as well as the future course of action. Muthalik has warned that the agitation will be intensified in the coming days.

Chief Minister Bommai had stated that the ruling BJP government would issue an official order soon to implement the Supreme Court guidelines on the use of loudspeakers. He also assured that he would talk to the officials in this regard and take a call.

"The Supreme Court, Central government and the state government have ordered the use of loudspeakers. The government has decided to follow these orders. He also stated that the guidelines would be implemented in a most cordial manner," Bommai said.

