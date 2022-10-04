K'taka man arrested as son files FIR holding him responsible for his mother's suicide

Bengaluru, Oct 4 A Karnataka man was arrested after his son alleged that his liquor addiction prompted his mother to commit suicide in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, 45-year-old Vasantha, a resident of Ramaiah Street in Yelahanka locality of the city, had died by suicide on October 1.

Anand, the woman's son who works as a carpenter, filed a complaint in this regard. The woman lived in an apartment with her husband and two children.

While Vasantha worked as a housekeeping staff, her son worked as a carpenter and daughter worked as a tailor. Accused Lokesh (50) was a drunkard and fought with his wife frequently after consuming liquor.

On the night of October 30, Lokesh had assaulted his wife in an inebriated state.

The next day, after son and daughter left to work, Vasantha, after coming back from her work, ended her life by hanging.

Anand had filed a complaint with the police that his mother Vasantha had committed suicide after being repeatedly abused by his father. The son had held the father responsible for the death of his mother and demanded legal action against him.

The police, following the complaint by the son, arrested the accused father.

Further investigation is on.

