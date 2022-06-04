K'taka man kills mother for not buying mobile, arrested

Bengaluru, June 4 Police in Karnataka on Saturday arrested a 26-year-man on charges of killing his mother for not buying him a mobile phone.

The arrested person has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Lucas Layout in Mylasandra.

According to the police, Deepak had allegedly strangled his mother Fathima Mary (50) to death on June 1.

The accused's sister Joyce Mary had lodged a complaint regarding her mother's disappearance.

Fathima Mary sold greens and eked out a living for the family. She had gone to the farm to collect greens for selling as usual on the fateful day. Joyce Mary had asked her brother to get her mother back from the farm.

Deepak had called his father Arogyaswamy and told him that his mother had collapsed on the roadside. However, Deepak had accepted that he had killed his mother in the interrogation.

Police said that Deepak after meeting his mother had demanded she buy him a mobile phone. The victim said that she didn't have money to buy him one. The accused in a fit of rage strangled her with her saree.

After killing her, the accused had taken Rs 700 from her and had escaped from the spot.

