K'taka: Man sent to police custody for issuing death threat to HC judges over hijab verdict

A man hailing from Tamil Nadu has been sent to 8 days of police custody for allegedly issuing death threats to three Karnataka High Court judges including Chief Justice, following their verdict on the ban on Hijab in educational institutions in the state.

"A man who had allegedly issued death threats to three High Court judges following their verdict on hijab issue has been remanded to police custody for eight days by a magistrate here in Bengaluru," said Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday.

Post the threats the three judges were provided 'Y' category security.

"The state government is taking the matter of threats to judges very seriously, as it amounts challenging the system. The man from Tamil Nadu has been brought to Bengaluru by state police for further investigation," said Jnanendra.

The Karnataka High Court dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on Hijab in education institutions and had said that wearing a Hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam.

( With inputs from ANI )

