K'taka man slits throat in public, dies

Kolar (Karnataka), Oct 4 In a shocking incident, a man slit his own throat at a public place in Kolar district of Karnataka on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Rahmat Ulla Baig, a resident of Betamangala.

According to police, the accused used to repair gas stoves for earning livelihood, and suffered from depression.

Rahmat slit his throat in full public view at the crowded ETCM Circle.

The public rushed him to a hospital, but was declared brought dead.

Kolar City police have registered a case in this regard and taken up the investigation. The parents and family of the deceased are yet to record their statement.

