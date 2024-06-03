K’taka: Maulvi repeatedly rapes 'possessed' minor, gets her brother to sexually assault her too

Chitradurga (Karnataka), June 3 Karnataka Police arrested a maulvi in Chitradurga on Monday, on charges of repeatedly raping a minor girl on the pretext of getting her rid of being possessed by evil spirits. The moulvi also got the victim's brother to sexually assault her as a cure.

The incident is reported from Chitradurga Women’s Police Station limits and the police have slapped a POCSO case against the maulvi.

According to police, the minor victim went to a masjid to read the Quran for three years. The accused had informed her parents that she was possessed by evil spirits and that a special ritual needed to be conducted at her house.

He visited the house of the girl for six to seven months once a week. Every time he visited, he took the victim and her brother into a room and asked the parents to stay out of the room.

The maulvi had brainwashed the victim’s brother into believing that she was possessed by evil spirits and that she needed to be dealt with sexually. He also got him to sexually assault the victim in the name of curing her.

The accused even recorded the act and he too raped her. As per the police, this went on for six months. The incident came to light when the parents took the daughter to the doctor after she complained of stomach ache.

Further investigation is underway based on the complaint by the victim's mother. A case is also registered against the victim’s brother by the police. More details are yet to come up.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor