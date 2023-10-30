K’taka Min slams Centre for abstaining from voting on UN resolution on Gaza

Bengaluru, Oct 30 Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare and AICC In-Charge Secretary for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Dinesh Gundu Rao has slammed the Centre for abstaining from voting on the UN resolution on Gaza.

Taking to social media on Monday, Rao claimed that the development of India abstaining from voting on the UN resolution for truce in the ongoing fight between Israel and Palestine is utterly regrettable. “Is India choosing to remain mute spectator while innocent civilians are being killed in the war?” he questioned.

“Whoever might be wrong and fair, innocent will get killed in the war. India should have supported the resolution which was aimed to save lives of innocent civilians,” he maintained.

“India abstains from voting for the truice. But, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks the Egypt President to establish peace on the Gaza strip. Why this duality? PM Modi who propagates for the establishment of peace in the West Asia region, why did not support the UN resolution?” Rao questioned.

During the cold war, India adopted a non-alignment policy by not supporting any country. “The non-alignment policy of then PM late Jawahar Lal Nehru had played an important role in preventing the third world war. But, which policy PM Modi is adopting in the present circumstances? What should countries of the world understand about the stand of India on establishing peace in the Gaza strip?” Rao asked.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor