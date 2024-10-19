K'taka minister burnt MUDA files to shield Siddaramaiah: Shobha Karandlaje

Bengaluru, Oct 19 Union Minister of State for Ministry of Labour and Employment, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shobha Karandlaje on Saturday accused Karnataka Urban Development Minister

Addressing media persons at the party office, she said: "CM Siddaramaiah, your Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh went to Mysuru. All files after 1997 were loaded into his car. Where did those files go? To protect you, all files of MUDA were taken away by Minister Suresh and burnt."

She sought the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah and the arrest of Byrathi Suresh.

She said the investigation was not only about investigating Siddaramaiah's brother-in-law and land owner and fourth accused J. Devaraju.

The Minister urged the investigating agencies to probe CM Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathy.

"You (CM Siddaramaiah) take moral responsibility. You are a criminal. After the Governor sanctioned the prosecution under the 17 A and the High Court and the Special Court slammed you and the Lokayukta started a probe, former MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda's resignation was not enough," she said.

The Minister hit out at CM Siddaramaiah, saying the ED, probing the case, has stated he has "bent the law to benefit his family. "

"Firstly, the land you have taken itself was illegal. Originally, the land belonged to the person from the Scheduled Caste. The land did not belong to Devaraju, who claimed to be the owner. How did you get the land? How did your brother-in-law get the land?" she asked.

"You (CM Siddaramaiah) were in one or the other Constitutional position when the scam occurred. You got sites allotted in the prime locality and returned them. The returning of sites itself is evidence for the crime," she slammed.

"I want to ask CM Siddaramaiah why he accepted the resignation of MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda? Gowda was your close associate. Are you planning to blame him for the scam," she said.

