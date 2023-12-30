K’taka minister demands construction of Valmiki Mandir near Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Haveri (Karnataka), Dec 30 Karnataka's PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi demanded on Saturday that a Valmiki Mandir should be constructed near the Sri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

"Valmiki has written the Hindu sacred scripture Ramayana," he stated.

Speaking to reporters in Haveri, Satish Jarkiholi mentioned that he welcomed naming the airport in Ayodhya after Maharshi Valmiki. "The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has made us happy; this was the long-pending dream of Indians," he underlined.

"There are many temples in the country, and the Sri Ram Mandir is going to be one among them." Answering a question on whether the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya would help the BJP politically, he stated, "Politics is everywhere. Whether it will benefit or damage the BJP will be known after the elections," Jarkiholi said.

Commenting on the hijab issue coming to the fore in Karnataka, the minister maintained that the government has not issued any orders regarding hijab. "The statement might have been given, but there is no law. Wearing hijab is left to individuals. However, it has always been like that; let it continue."

Reacting to the demand of deputation of three Deputy Chief Ministers in Karnataka, he stated that it is left to the high command. Talking about the derogatory statement against Muslim women by top RSS functionary Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, claiming that they got permanent husbands only after the arrival of PM Modi, Minister Satish Jarkiholi stated that the case has been lodged, and one has to wait for the court's order. 'The decision of the court is final; we can’t say anything,' he said.

On the conviction of Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa in a check bounce case, Jarkiholi stated that it was his personal matter and common for an industrialist. If any wrong thing is committed politically, then it has to be considered, he said.

