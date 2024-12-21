K’taka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar’s response, hooliganism of her supporters unacceptable: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, Dec 21 Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy commenting on the alleged controversy surrounding derogatory remarks in the Legislative Council by BJP MLC C.T. Ravi said that Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar’s response and the hooliganism of her supporters are completely unacceptable.

Kumaraswamy also questioned on Friday whether democracy is taking its last breath in Karnataka.

“When even opposition leaders have no safety, what is the point of holding anyone’s portrait in the legislature? The alleged attack on MLC Shri C.T. Ravi in corridors of Suvarna Soudha is highly condemnable,” Kumaraswamy underlined.

“If C.T. Ravi used inappropriate or obscene words against the Honorable Minister, I do not justify his actions. However, the Minister’s response and the hooliganism of her supporters are completely unacceptable,” he pointed out.

There is a law under Dr. Ambedkar's Constitution for every issue, and the Chairman of the House has already given a ruling on this matter. Yet, the events that followed, including the disrespect towards the Chairman and the disgraceful behaviour, are shocking, he noted.

It is also concerning that some individuals in the government are further escalating this incident into a wildfire for their own motives, he observed.

When people from the Panchamasali community protested in front of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha for reservation, the Congress government in Karnataka displayed its so-called courage by ordering a lathi charge. The brutality of the police on that day was indescribable. They were stopped at the gates and beaten until they bled, Kumaraswamy recalled.

But now, how did these hooligans enter Suvarna Soudha? Did the same police who stopped protesters fail here? Or did they intentionally allow these goondas in? Or is it a conspiracy orchestrated by the government? Or perhaps some unseen hands were involved? Kumaraswamy stated referring to the attack on C.T. Ravi inside the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.

When hooligans are chasing legislators through the corridors of the Assembly, attempting murder, assaulting marshals, and displaying criminal behaviour, it is clear they have powerful backing, Kumaraswamy questioned.

“Videos aired on media show the personal assistant of the Honourable Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar attempting to break the iron gates in the corridors, and engaging in acts of violence. These visuals are proof enough that the state is no longer in safe hands and they have a strong backing of ‘bande’,” he stated.

Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar is referred as ‘bande’ (boulder) in the state.

The hooligans who stormed Suvarna Soudha must be immediately arrested and booked under anti-social activities. They are a threat to public peace and should be permanently banned from Suvarna Soudha and Vidhana Soudha, he demanded.

“The police are answerable for this entire incident. If you drove C.T. Ravi around in a police jeep all night, under whose orders was this done? Who is the gang leader of these hooligans? You know the truth, and you must reveal it,” Kumaraswamy urged the police.

The controversy erupted during a heated debate in the Legislative Council on Thursday when Ravi allegedly referred to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as a “drug addict.” Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar retaliated, calling Ravi a “murderer.” In response, Ravi allegedly used an obscene term against Hebbalkar, escalating tensions. Ravi was arrested on Thursday evening.

C.T. Ravi’s arrest and the ensuing controversy sparked a political storm in Karnataka, underlining the growing tensions between the BJP and Congress in the state. However, Karnataka High Court ordered the release of Ravi on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor