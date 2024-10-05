K'taka Ministers trying to position themselves for CM's chair: BJP

Bengaluru, Oct 5 The Karnataka BJP on Saturday criticised the Congress Ministers who are trying to position themselves for the Chief Minister's chair.

The BJP also said that the Congress Ministers are busy in internal party politics and they should instead focus on the development of the state.

Speaking to the media on Saturday at the state BJP office, Karnataka BJP General Secretary P. Rajeev chided Siddaramaiah about losing the CM's post after being allegedly castigated by the court in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

BJP leader Rajeev also slammed the Congress government that instead of focusing on the state's development, some Ministers are busy meeting senior Congress leaders in New Delhi.

"State Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi met with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday. Similarly, Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil, Home Minister Parameshwara, and Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa are trying to position themselves for the Chief Minister's chair. This indicates the possibility of sudden changes within the Congress at any time," the BJP leader underlined.

BJP leader Rajeev urged the Ministers to stop positioning themselves for the Chief Minister's chair and engaging in lobbying and internal party politics.

They (Congress Ministers) instead should focus on touring the state and districts to promote development, he said.

"The development has come to a standstill in Karnataka which is unfortunate for the people of the state. Instead of prioritising the state's progress, Congress Ministers are busy expressing their political ambitions and planning internal strategies," he added.

The village panchayat development officers across Karnataka have shut down their offices and are protesting at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru, he said.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Priyank Kharge has failed to manage his department, which has led to the current state of anarchy in the state, the BJP leader added.

The demands of these officers are valid and scientific, and the BJP demands that Kharge must respond to them immediately, he urged.

"Priyank Kharge, while he focuses on commenting about senior Congress leaders, seems incapable of managing his department. The teachers haven't been paid for three months, and Anganwadi workers have also not received their salaries," BJP leader Rajeev alleged.

Referring to the "Gruhalakshmi" scheme, BJP leader Rajeev claimed that the programme has not received the necessary funds for its implementation.

"Whenever the media questions the government, they keep delaying and stating that the funds will be released either today or tomorrow. The women might have to pray to goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, to ensure the release of funds," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor