K'taka minor girl rape & murder case; CBI files appeal against acquittal of accused

Bengaluru, Nov 8 In a major development, the CBI on Wednesday filed an appeal before the Karnataka High Court challenging the acquittal of the accused in the sensational rape and murder case of a 17-year-old girl in Pangala near Dharmasthala in 2012.

The CBI Special Court had on July 16 acquitted the accused Santhosh Rao and rapped the investigation officer and prosecution for framing him in the case. The court had also suggested initiation of action against police officers and others for botching up the probe.

The CBI’s appeal was filed four months after the verdict. The lower court had given 60 days to the CBI to file an appeal on the judgment.

Experts said that it remains to be seen whether the appeal would be accepted by the High Court.

Sources stated that the CBI had claimed that Santhosh Rao, who was acquitted in the case, is the real culprit and it would submit required evidence in this regard to prove the charges against him.

The case had taken a political turn as activists were alleging the role of a powerful religious family of the region and the hand of a prominent politician from the BJP in protecting the real culprits.

Massive rallies are being held in costal Karnataka by activists demanding reinvestigation into the case and arrest of the real culprits.

The supporters of the accused religious family and BJP politician are also holding massive rallies in the support of the accused and saying that it is an attack on a Hindu pilgrimage centre.

The High Court had earlier rejected the petition seeking reinvestigation into the case and stressed that the demand had to be made by the family members. However, the family members of the victim had not approached the court.

A minor girl’s rape and murder was reported on October 10, 2012 at Pangala near Dharmasthala, a famous Hindu pilgrimage centre in Dakshina Kannada district.

The victim was a 17-year-old student of class 12th in the Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatha College. While she was going towards her house after class, she was allegedly kidnapped and later her dead body was recovered in a state of undress.

