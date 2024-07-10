K’taka: National Commission seeks report over diversion of SC/ST funds

Bengaluru, July 10 The National Commission for Scheduled Castes, a Constitutional body, has sought a detailed report from the Karnataka government within seven days regarding the utilization of funds meant for the welfare of the Scheduled Caste and Tribe.

“Suo-moto cognizance has been taken by the Commission following the media report on utilization of SC/ST funds to welfare schemes. The Karnataka government decided to utilize funds allocated under the Karnataka Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) for implementing five guarantee schemes. The government of Karnataka has taken the decision to divert Rs 14,730.53 crores from SCSP and TSP allocation to guarantee schemes,” Commission’s letter dated July 9 signed by Joint Secretary Rajeev Kumar Tiwari says.

It says that the commission is mandated to monitor issues pertaining to the development of Scheduled Castes in all states especially with reference to Special Component Plan (SCP) and Special Central Assistance (SCA) in pursuance of the power conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India.

“It is requested that a detailed report in the matter may please be furnished to this commission within seven days. This may be treated as most urgent,” the letter reads.

Karnataka BJP has criticised the state government over the alleged case.

