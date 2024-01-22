K’taka played big role in Ram Janmabhoomi movement, developing Anjaneya's birthplace next aim: Bommai

Bengaluru, Jan 22 Karnataka had a big role in the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation as Lord Ram had a connection with this state. The next aim is to develop the birthplace of Anjaneya, said former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking to the media after offering a special puja at the Maruti Temple here on Monday in connection with the Pran Pratishtapana of Shri Ram in Ayodhya, he said today is a day of devotion in the history of the country.

The people's verdict is the final judgement in a democracy. Doing the work of the people is the biggest responsibility of a government and this work has been done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with complete dedication. The Pran Pratishthapan has happened in Ayodhya with full devotion and a big thanks to the crores of people who took part in the Ram Mandir stir.

The former CM said Karnataka had a big role in the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation as Lord Ram had a connection with the state. The birthplace of Anjaneya (Hanuman), Anjanadri was located here. Lord Ram was complete only with Anjaneya. The incumbent government should develop the Anjaneya birthplace. The BJP's mission was also to improve Anjanadri.

The BJP leader said establishment of Ram Rajya would be their main aim. This was the 'Amrit Kal' and they were fortunate to be part of this historic occasion. Politics would not be added to this most sacred day.

