K'taka police arrest thief who committed burglary to settle in Europe

Bengaluru, April 23 Karnataka police said on Saturday that they have arrested a thief who committed burglaries to make money in order to settle in a European country with his Bangladeshi wife.

The arrested person is identified as Vinodkumar a.k.a Shareef from Hyderabad in Telangana. The cops have also nabbed his associate Rohith Mandal from West Bengal.

Sanjaynagar police who arrested the accused in Bengaluru explained that they have recovered Rs 79.64 lakh worth of 792 grams of gold, Rs 2 lakh cash, 30 costly watches, six iPads.

The police worked meticulously to nab the thief in the wake of a sudden spurt in burglaries.

Kumar is a habitual offender thrown out by parents when he was involved in six cases of house burglaries.

Hyderabad police had also arrested him previously.

After coming out of prison, he shifted to Kolkata and worked as a cab driver. There he met Mandal, and his wife from Bangladesh.

He married her and went to Bangladesh and lived there for a year. Unable to live in Dhaka, Kumar returned to India with his wife. He decided to settle down in a European country with his wife.

He chose Bengaluru to commit burglaries and gather money.

The accused did his research on YouTube and gathered tools for committing house burglaries.

Kumar committed 22 thefts across the city.

At the time of committing burglary, the accused wore a mask and cap to hide his identity.

The police spotted him and arrested him after a big chase. He kept the stolen gold ornaments for his wife and also led a lavish life.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor