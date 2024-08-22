K'taka Police beefs up Congress MLC’s security after his ‘Bangladesh-like situation’ remarks

Bengaluru, Aug 22 Karnataka Police have beefed up security at the Congress MLC Ivan D'Souza's residence and surrounding areas on Thursday following a stone pelting incident.

While addressing the party workers on August 19 during a protest against the Governor, which the Congress had called over his order for an investigation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case, Ivan D'Souza said that the Governor can also face former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-like situation.

On late Wednesday, some bike-borne miscreants, pelted stones at the residence of Ivan D'Souza twice and escaped from the spot. The police said that they have launched a hunt to arrest the accused.

Ivan D’Souza’s residence is located in Valencia locality in Mangaluru city in Dakshina Kannada district.

An official said that the window panes of the residence were broken during the incident. “The incident took place soon after Kavita D’Souza, wife of Ivan D’Souza, entered the house. Ivan D'Souza’s two daughters and his brother were at the residence when the incident took place,” the official said.

He said that one of his daughters saw the persons indulging in stone pelting, adding that the Pandeshwara Police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

“They are investigating the CCTV footage. The preliminary investigations revealed that four persons were involved in the attack. Two of them came on the bike while the other came walking and indulged in pelting stones,” he said

