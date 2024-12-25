K'taka police dept's morality undermined under Cong govt: Bommai

Bengaluru, Dec 25 Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday that the present Congress-led state government has completely undermined the moral integrity of the police department.

Speaking to reporters, former CM Bommai also alleged that senior police officials are behaving like constables.

Those who work legally and fairly are being punished, he alleged.

"Policemen should uphold the law, but the Congress wants officers who are loyal to them. This has led to a division in the police department based on party affiliations," he said.

"Punishing officers in uniform is demoralising them. This system must be corrected immediately, or it will lead to major problems in the future," he underlined.

Former CM Bommai also accused the Congress of shifting from its pre-independence nationalist stance to becoming "anti-people" and "anti-nation" today.

Asked about Congress's centenary celebrations of the 1924 Belagavi Congress session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi, he told reporters that the Congress of today is anti-people and anti-nation.

Asked about the incident where eggs were thrown at BJP MLA N. Munirathna Naidu in Bengaluru, the BJP MP said the Congress' misgovernance has crossed all limits.

"If they lack even the basic understanding that one should not take the law into their own hands, what is the point of celebrating a centenary?" Bommai added.

Asked about an incident in Kalaburagi where a woman was electrocuted on the road, the former CM said: "This government has not just delivered an electric shock but many shocks to the people. For instance, expired medicines supplied by blacklisted companies were given to pregnant mothers, which is shocking. This shows that ordinary citizens are not safe under this government. Whether it's law and order, roads, drinking water, health, or electricity, people are not safe in any sector."

Regarding Congress' opposition to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement about the Constitution's architect B.R. Ambedkar, Bommai said: "Congress has been exposed in Parliament regarding Ambedkar. To cover it up, they are staging such dramas. The Congress government had suspended the police inspector posted with the Khanapur police station in Belagavi for letting the BJP leaders inside the police station during the arrest of BJP MLC C.T. Ravi."

BJP MLC Ravi was arrested on charges of issuing derogatory remarks against State Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in the Legislative Council.

The BJP has alleged police high-handedness in the incident.

