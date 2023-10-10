K'taka Police identify caller who threatened DIG, launch hunt for accused

Bengaluru, Oct 10 The Karnataka Police have tracked down the caller who made threat calls to DIG Prisons and launched a hunt to nab the accused, police sources said on Tuesday.

The police had launched a probe into threat calls made to the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) , who had threatened to blow up the prisons.

The calls were made to DIG Prisons (North Range) T.P. Sheha. The accused had stated that he would blow up the central jail in Parappana Agrahara in the outskirts of Bengaluru and theHindalgaCentral Jail in Belagavi.

The callerthreatenedSheha that he would get his residential quarters blasted, and also had stated that he knew underworld don Bannanje Raja as he had helped the latter when he was in prison, police said.

The caller further maintained that he knew Hindalga prison’s head wardens, Jagadish Gasti and S.M. Gote. He furtherthreatenedto orchestrate a ruckus inside the prison and the senior police officer would be assaulted.

DIG Sheha had registered a case with the Belagavi rural police station and demanded action against the culprit. Taking the case seriously, the police had tracked the calls and identified 48-year-old Kiran Moshi, a resident of Hukkeri in Belagavi district, as the culprit.

Presently the accused is taking shelter in Bengaluru and police will nab him shortly, sources said.

The accused had hacked an account and posted a vulgar video on social media. He was arrested in the case and imprisoned for 10 days at the Belagagi Hindalga prison.

The accused had got the number of the senior police officer from the Just Dial and used the SIM card taken in the name of his wife to make threatening calls, police said.

Earlier, preliminary information maintained that the calls were made from Bengaluru Central Jail and Hindalga Central Jail by the accused.

