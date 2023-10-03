K’taka Police in touch with Delhi counterparts after Shahnawaz's Hubballi-Dharwad link surfaces

Hubballi (Karnataka), Oct 3 Karnataka Police were in touch with their counterparts in Delhi in connection with the arrest of NIA’s most wanted terrorist, Shahnawaz a.k.a Shafi Uzzama.

The links of the terrorist, Shahnawaz, in Karnataka had come to light after his arrest.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar, reacting to the development stated on Tuesday, “We are in constant touch with the Delhi Police. Since the Hubballi-Dharwad connection has come to light in the case, we are gathering all the information.”

“But, we don’t have information on whether the terrorists received training here or whether they hail from Hubballi-Dharwad or where they belong to,” Commissioner Renuka Sukumar.

"The Delhi Police have not shared any information in this regard. We are discussing the matter with high-level officers. The report published in the media does not specify any particular place. Our police are alert and precautionary measures have already been taken. The intelligence inputs are also being gathered,” she said.

The Delhi Police had arrested one of the NIA’s most wanted terrorists, Shahnawaz, who is alleged to have links with an IS module.

Shanawaz had escaped from the custody of the Pune Police and was living in Delhi. He carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh. Shahnawaz, an engineer, was arrested from an area in southeast Delhi by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell and is currently being interrogated. Four to five people, connected to the module, are also being interrogated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor