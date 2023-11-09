K'taka Police shoot 2 juveniles accused of murdering minor boy

Kolar, Nov 9 Two juveniles accused of murdering a minor boy in Karnataka's Kolar district last week, were shot by the police on Thursday when a team tried to detain them.

The accused brutally murdered the 17-year-old victim Kartik Singh and one of the accused proclaimed that he committed the crime so that he could become a big rowdy in the district.

A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

The murder case was reported on Nov 4.

The victim was attacked with knives and axel blades all over his body and the prime accused had also carved the first letter of his name on the boy's face and body.

The parents of the victim had urged the police to take the most stringent action against the accused for displaying such barbarity.

According to the police, a team led by Mulbagal police inspector Vittal Talwar came under attack by the o accused near Devarayasamudra village in Mulbagal taluk, while going to detain the two.

In self-defence, Talwar shot the two accused on their legs.

In the violence, a PSI and two cops were also injured and are being treated at the Kolar District Hospital.

Kolar SP M. Narayana had earlier suspended three police officers in connection with the incident for negligence.

Activists had started a ‘save Kolar, save youth’ campaign on social media to raise concern over the gruesome incident.

The police department had also conducted awareness programmes to the student community at the colleges in the district.

The district administration has taken the development seriously and asked the police department to prevent crimes in the region.

