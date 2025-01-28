K’taka Police shoot murder accused in leg after escape bid in Hubballi

Hubballi (Karnataka), Jan 28 The Karnataka Police fired at three men, who are accused in a murder case, on Tuesday when they attempted to attack the cops and escape in Hubballi city.

The accused were shot in the leg. They have been identified as Abhishek, Vinod, and Yallappa. Police Inspectors Srimantha Hunasikatti and Sunil, attached to the Vidyanagar and Kamaripet police stations respectively, opened fire on the accused.

According to the police, the accused had hacked 24-year-old Akash Valmiki to death near Unakal Lake late on Monday night. After gathering information about the accused, the police went to arrest them. However, the accused attempted to attack the police personnel and tried to flee the scene.

The police fired four warning shots in the air, urging the accused to surrender, but when they failed to comply, the officers fired five rounds at them. After being shot in the leg, the accused were arrested and taken to the hospital.

Police Inspectors Srimantha Hunasikatti, Sunil, and constables Muttu Lamani and Sharana Gouda Lamani sustained injuries during the encounter. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Vidyanagar police station.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused killed Akash Valmiki to instil fear in the region. According to Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar, the three accused have been arrested, and a manhunt has been launched to apprehend five other individuals involved in the crime.

The enmity between the accused and Akash reportedly stemmed from a dispute during the Shivaratri festival last year. Holding a grudge over the matter, the accused brutally murdered Akash. Commissioner Shashikumar added that the accused committed the crime intending to create an atmosphere of fear in the region.

The injured policemen and the accused have been admitted to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi. Commissioner Shashikumar met the injured policemen and later visited the accused at the hospital.

